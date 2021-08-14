By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — After the FDA and CDC approved an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for “certain immunocompromised individuals” on Thursday and Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday announced it has notified vaccine providers that those people in Pennsylvania can receive a third dose.

“We are pleased that the federal government is taking steps to ensure individuals who are immunocompromised have the opportunity to receive another layer of protection against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a release. “The department is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. We are confident in our ability to meet the needs of this critical population by our previous successful vaccination efforts and current vaccine supply.”

The FDA specified in its release that this allowance only applies to those who have undergone organ transplants, certain cancers and other types of disorders that put their immune systems at the same level of vulnerability.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends the individuals who this applies to speak to their health care provider before scheduling an appointment.

A third dose is not approved or recommended for those who are fully vaccinated and have no health conditions that would make the potential fight against COVID-19 difficult.

The recommendation was made as the Delta variant continues to surge across the United States.

