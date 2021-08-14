BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The proposal comes after two GOP senators said they'd introduce a bill that would let parents fill out a form so that their child wouldn't have to wear a mask. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania Democratic lawmaker is firing back at a proposal that would gibe families the chance to opt-out of wearing masks in school.

Senator Anthony Williams of Philadelphia says he’s looking for allies to sponsor a bill.

The proposed bill would would hold parents accountable if they don’t follow rules and they child gives COVID-19 to someone else.

