By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania Democratic lawmaker is firing back at a proposal that would gibe families the chance to opt-out of wearing masks in school.
Senator Anthony Williams of Philadelphia says he’s looking for allies to sponsor a bill.
The proposed bill would would hold parents accountable if they don’t follow rules and they child gives COVID-19 to someone else.
This comes after Republican Senators Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward said they’d introduce a bill that would let parents fill out a form so that their child wouldn’t have to wear a mask.