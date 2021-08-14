By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Marlin Woods is dropping his independent candidacy for mayor of Pittsburgh.
Woods, a motivational speaker, said a Democratic voters challenge of his petitions put him in a position to legally defend his petitions at a hearing on Monday.
He said that is logistically impossible in such a short period of time.
“I can promise you have not heard the last from me. I will continue to advance my positive message and respond to opportunities to provide leadership where and when appropriate in the next four years. Stay tuned; we’re just getting started. Working together our best days lie ahead,” Woods said in a release on Saturday.