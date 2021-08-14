BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today we finally get some relief from the heat and humidity along with the rain as a cold front finally crosses the region.

High temperatures will be back near average in the low 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will have some sunshine through the afternoon so today is a great day to get out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Some people may be out cleaning up after the storms we had.

Tonight, conditions will be partly cloudy with seasonable lows around 60 degrees and tomorrow we have another gorgeous day with highs in the low 80’s and partly cloudy skies.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Next week, highs will be near normal, but also humidity creeps back in and we have the chance for scattered showers and storms pretty much every day!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

