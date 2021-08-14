COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed bill in the Ohio Senate would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.
The legislation sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from Scioto County in southern Ohio, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.
Johnson’s bill was introduced last week in the Ohio Senate.
The legislation would make a concealed carry license optional.
The legislation has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.
The statewide chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police opposes it.
