BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The legislation sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from Scioto County in southern Ohio, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they're carrying a concealed weapon.
Filed Under:Concealed Carry Permit, Local News, Ohio, Ohio News, Senator Terry Johnson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed bill in the Ohio Senate would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.

The legislation sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from Scioto County in southern Ohio, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.

Johnson’s bill was introduced last week in the Ohio Senate.

The legislation would make a concealed carry license optional.

The legislation has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

The statewide chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police opposes it.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)