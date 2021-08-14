By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL has reportedly informed its teams that all players and hockey operations staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, a memo was sent to all teams, providing an update on vaccination requirements.
NHL sent a memo updating vaccination requirements to its teams: "Any person whose job, role, position or access entails or entitles them to have personal interactions (within 12 feet) with Club Hockey Operations personnel (including Players) are required to be Fully Vaccinated."
Friedman says the memo states that “Any person whose job, role, position, or access entails or entitles them to have personal interactions (within 12 feet) with Club Hockey Operations personnel (including Players) are required to be Fully vaccinated.
Friedman added that there are some limited exceptions for those like valet parking attendants. Friedman says that the NHL and the NHL Players Association have not yet completed an agreed upon protocol for players.
Earlier this month, PPG Paints Arena announced it would be recommending masks be worn indoors by those attending events at the arena.
The Penguins released their schedule for the 2021-22 season last month.
It’s unclear if the team will provide any further guidance when it comes to masks and vaccination requirements for fans next season.