By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting death of a 19-year-old young man from Beaver County.
State police say on Nov. 25, 2020, Curtis Flowers III was shot and killed in the area of Wykes and Davis streets in Aliquippa. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that helps solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.