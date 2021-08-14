By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP has paid a $140,000 fine for construction violations that happened over a two year period, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
A consent order and agreemeent was executed by the DEP for ETC Northeast Field Services, LLC "for violations that occurred in 2019 and 2020 during construction of the owner/operator's B15 Well Connect Pipeline construction project" in Beaver County.
Repeated trips to the construction site allegedly showed that parts of the project were unstable, signs of accelerated erosion and that waterbars were not properly installed, leading to one instance in 2020 where stormwater flowed onto a public road.
The agreement means that the ETC must take corrective action on the site and by a certain time frame, with updates sent to the DEP.
The $140,000 civil penalty paid goes to the Oil and Gas Program Fund.