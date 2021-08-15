By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon in a five-year-old case this past week.
She is accused of stealing $340,000 — and then setting a fire to throw off investigators.
She worked at the Valley 1st Community Federal Credit Union.
Prosecutors accuse her of starting the fire and then claiming the flames destroyed the missing money.