By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who may not have been able to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake for the Jason Aldean concert on Friday night, mother nature is likely to blame.

Weather and storms wreaked havoc on the show.

When lightning struck, Star Lake closed its parking lots and tried to evacuate the facility.

That left a lot of people sitting in their cars, backed up on roads trying to get there.

Once the storm cleared, Star Lake reopened, but it took one woman who was two miles away, for hours to get to the entrance.

The publicist for the venue and Live Nation says those who did get in saw a delayed, but full show.

Those who didn’t get in are advised to contact Star Lake.