LANCASTER (KDKA) — A 32-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested and is facing homicide charges after police discovered a human head that was being stored in a home freezer.
According to Lancaster Police, officers were called out last week to check on an emotional person at a home.
The witness who called police told officers they observed what she believed was the human head of one of her family members, being stored in the freezer inside the home.
Officers entered the home and spoke with 32-year-old Donald Meshey, Jr., who showed police what appeared to be a human head.
Meshey was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, he told police that “he found what he described as a cadaver doll in his father’s bedroom.”
He told police that that he stabbed what he described as a cadaver doll for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body.
Meshey was arrested and is being charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.