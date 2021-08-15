SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the scene of the crash on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend.READ MORE: Former Credit Union Branch Manager Facing Charges After Allegedly Embezzling $340,000, Starting Fire
Troopers believe Akins was riding on the Harley Davidson motorcycle with 45-year-old Terrence Foster when its rear tire failed. Authorities said Foster couldn’t keep control of the motorcycle and he and Akins were thrown off of it.READ MORE: UPMC Holding Multiple COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics The Rest Of This Month
Foster of Columbus, Ohio was taken to a South Bend hospital. Authorities said his injuries were serious but not life threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.MORE NEWS: 27 Vietnam Veterans Who Died From Complications Of Agent Orange Honored In Lawrence County
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)