By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an attempted burglary at an off-campus residence.
Pitt police issued a crime alert on Sunday after the reported attempted burglary in the 400 block of Semple Street at approximately 1:10 a.m.
The alert said the victim told law enforcement that an unknown man unsuccessfully tried to open a door. Police say the man then opened a window, and the victim yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot.
Police say the man was wearing dark-colored clothing.
Call the Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 with any information.