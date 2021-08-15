BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Attempted Burglary, crime Alert, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Semple Street, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an attempted burglary at an off-campus residence.

READ MORE: Multiple Southwestern Pennsylvania Counties Have 'High' COVID-19 Transmission

Pitt police issued a crime alert on Sunday after the reported attempted burglary in the 400 block of Semple Street at approximately 1:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 13 Years For Smuggling Cocaine In Peppers

The alert said the victim told law enforcement that an unknown man unsuccessfully tried to open a door. Police say the man then opened a window, and the victim yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot.

Police say the man was wearing dark-colored clothing.

MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Charged In Deaths Of 2 Ohio Men He Met Online Held On $2 Million Bail

Call the Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 with any information.