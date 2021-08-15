By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are investigating an early morning shooting in Hopewell.
Beaver County dispatchers told KDKA one person was shot just after 1:30 this morning on Broadhead Road.
The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital.
There is no word currently on any arrests.