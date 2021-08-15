BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are investigating an early morning shooting in Hopewell.

Beaver County dispatchers told KDKA one person was shot just after 1:30 this morning on Broadhead Road.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital.

There is no word currently on any arrests.