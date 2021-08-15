By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Centers For Disease Control.READ MORE: Family Of Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin 'Can't Believe' What's Happening In Afghanistan
Allegheny, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Armstrong and Jefferson counties each had a “high” level of transmission from Aug 8-14. According to the CDC, having a “high” COVID-19 transmission level means for every 100,000 people, there are 100 cases.READ MORE: After Her Son Was Shot And Killed, Pittsburgh Mother Moves To Become Beacon Of Change In Community
Multiple local counties also had a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission during that same timeframe. “Substantial” means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people.MORE NEWS: University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Attempted Burglary On Semple Street
The CDC recommends everyone, even those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 spread.