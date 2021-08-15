By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW WILMINGTON (KDKA) — The United Way of Lawrence County is hosting a community health fair.READ MORE: 27 Vietnam Veterans Who Died From Complications Of Agent Orange Honored In Lawrence County
It is called “Celebrating our Latino Families.”READ MORE: Special Enrollment Period For 'Pennie' Health Insurance Ends At Midnight
It is taking place at Whiting’s Ball Park in New Wilmington from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday.MORE NEWS: Light Of Life Hosts Largest Yinzer 4.12K Race With Record-Breaking Turnout
Festivities include free food, giveaways and healthcare resources.