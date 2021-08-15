BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW WILMINGTON (KDKA) — The United Way of Lawrence County is hosting a community health fair.

It is called “Celebrating our Latino Families.”

It is taking place at Whiting’s Ball Park in New Wilmington from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Festivities include free food, giveaways and healthcare resources.