Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If anyone needs a COVID-19 vaccine, UPMC is hosting several upcoming clinics.

The first is happening this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Resilience Program in Pittsburgh.

You can find a full list of clinics this month:

  • Aug. 17, 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Neighborhood Resilience Program
    2038 Bedford Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219
  • Aug. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
    Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA
    100 Howard St., Millvale, 15209
  • Aug. 20, 4 to 7 p.m.
    7th Annual Oakland Ramp Crawl
    Schenley Plaza Oval Tent, 4100 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, 15213
  • Aug. 27, 3 to 5 p.m.
    McKeesport Family Center
    339 Fifth Ave., Second floor, Suite 2, McKeesport, 15132
  • Aug. 28, 12 to 3 p.m.
    Enon Baptist Church
    110 Erin St., Pittsburgh, 15219
  • Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    URNOT4GOT10 Community Outreach
    Unity Baptist Church, 531 Jones Ave., North Braddock, 15104
  • Aug. 29, 1 to 3 p.m.
    Kingdom Light Ministries International
    6378 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, 15206

It is preferred that people register ahead of time, but walk-ins are also accepted.

To sign up go to UPMC’s website or call 844-876-2822.