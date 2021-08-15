By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and the vehicle they were driving crashed into a home in Beltzhoover.
Police say a Shotspotter notification went out just before midnight on Saturday night, followed by 911 calls reporting a car crashing into a home along Bernd Street in Beltzhoover.
Police say that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found that the man who was driving the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police say that detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.