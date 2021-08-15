By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A group of 20 volunteers took to the streets to spread some cheer in Uniontown on Saturday.
For the 4th year on ‘Kindness Day,’ the group handed out gifts like flowers, candy, and cards at the five corners intersection.
“The community has donated so much stuff, from flowers to candy, to just cards, to just anything we can collect. From donations we are giving out today, but the community really bonded and gave us a lot of stuff,” a volunteer said.
Those who participated in the event said the it’s a great way to pay the kindness forward.