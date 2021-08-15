PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The obligation to attend mass in-person resumes this morning, meaning that churches across the state will be welcoming back parishioners they haven’t seen in a while.

There are some safety measures you should be aware of before you leave your home. The obligation still remains in place for everybody, but there are a few exceptions for people who can stay home.

The obligation to attend mass and Holy Days are a Catholic tradition where the faith is required to attend mass and rest from work or recreation.

Of course, the Diocese says that, as always, especially with COVID-19, if you’re sick, have a serious health risk, or have family members who are at risk, you should stay home.

Both the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Greensburg have said that Eucharistic ministers, ushers, and greeters will be required to wear masks, and has urged its congregation to be vaccinated.

Church goers say this isn’t the first pandemic the church has dealt with, so they know how to push forward.

For the Pittsburgh Diocese’s live stream schedule, click here.