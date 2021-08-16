By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is now offering COVID booster shots for people with weakened immune systems.
The shots can only be given at least four weeks after getting the second dose and should be the same brand as the previous shots. You don't need an appointment to get the booster at Giant Eagle.
Meantime, CVS is taking appointments online and Walgreens says it's offering walk-in appointments for a third shot. People should bring their vaccination cards with them and attest to their eligibility.
Last week, the FDA said transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as cases continue to climb across the country.