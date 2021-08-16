BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Honus Wagner, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, Robert Edwards Auctions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rare 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card officially sold at auction on Sunday night and the winning bid was record-setting.

READ MORE: Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Assisting In Medical Relief Efforts In Haiti Following Earthquake

That winning bid was $6.6 million.

READ MORE: Giant Eagle, CVS, Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

An unnamed east coast collector bought the card from Robert Edwards Auctions.

The bid of $6.6 million makes it the most valuable sports trading card of all time.

MORE NEWS: 4 Arrested After Drug Bust At Downtown Double Tree Hotel

The Pittsburgh native played in the MLB for 21 seasons from 1897 until 1917 and mostly for the Pirates.