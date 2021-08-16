By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rare 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card officially sold at auction on Sunday night and the winning bid was record-setting.
That winning bid was $6.6 million.
An unnamed east coast collector bought the card from Robert Edwards Auctions.
The bid of $6.6 million makes it the most valuable sports trading card of all time.
The Pittsburgh native played in the MLB for 21 seasons from 1897 until 1917 and mostly for the Pirates.