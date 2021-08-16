By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With "exponential growth" of new COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, the health director is urging people to get vaccinated.
Several local counties — including Allegheny, Armstrong, Mercer, Beaver, Washington and Greene — now have a “high” level of COVID-19 spread, according to data from the CDC. It’s a move from the lower “substantial” level as health officials blame rising numbers on the more contagious delta variant and the unvaccinated.
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra says daily cases in late June and early July stood around 10 to 15. In the past few days, the county has seen more than 200.
Bogen says the Health Department continues to advise residents to follow CDC guidance like social distancing and masking-up when indoors. She’s also urging everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated.
"Getting vaccinated not only protects yourself, it protects others who cannot be vaccinated, including children and the immunocompromised," she said in a statement.
