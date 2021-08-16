PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the push to get children vaccinated continues to grow, one daycare has been forced to close its doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson from the North Hills Kindercare says their guidelines were developed from the CDC so that means masks were worn by most of the people in the building but that didn’t stop people in different classes from getting sick.

They closed their doors last week and they have remained closed since.

In a statement sent to KDKA, Kindercare says COVID-19 was first identified last Monday and they closed two classrooms.

Once more people began testing positive, they knew closing altogether was the right move.

Masks had been required for most, but not all, regardless of vaccination status. The only people not required to wear masks were children ages 2-4, even though CDC guidelines recommend children 2 and older wear masks.

The daycare also has health procedures in place such as hand surface and toy washing to go along with health screenings.

Kindercare has said they hope to be back in classrooms as soon as possible but say health and safety is their top priority.