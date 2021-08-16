By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,951 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths over the last three days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,251,965 cases and 27,966 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,115 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, a jump from the 935 hospitalizations the state reported Friday. Of those patients, 301 are in ICUs.

The state says 11,899,922 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,826,058 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,021,494 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,772 cases among residents and 15,750 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,435 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,720 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: