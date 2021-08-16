By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eighty percent of Pennsylvanian adults have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3-Day Total Of Nearly 600 New Cases
He thanked all Pennsylvanians who helped make the “big vaccine milestone” happen.
If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please talk to your health care provider.
Vaccines are safe and free — and they’re the best way to prevent hospitalizations and death due to COVID.
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 16, 2021READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, fueled by the more contagious delta variant and the unvaccinated, Wolf has said the state’s strategy to stem the virus’ spread is to get more shots into arms rather than issue a mask mandate.
“Vaccines are safe and free — and they’re the best way to prevent hospitalizations and death due to COVID,” Wolf tweeted.
More than 11.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania so far, and more than 5.8 million people are fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Shot Near Party At Mt. Washington Airbnb
The virus has killed about 28,000 Pennsylvanians.