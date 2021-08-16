By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School administrators answered questions from frustrated parents during a “Community Talk Back” virtual community event.

The points of worry – lack of transportation to and from school, and as a result, a delay in starting the school year.

Last week, school administrators pushed back the start of the year to Sept. 8, citing a number of issues including the pandemic and the seat gap for transportation.

In the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet and other school officials said they are short 436 drivers, which will impact about 11,000 students.

To try to fix the transportation gap, administrators say they are looking at a multi-tiered bus schedule.

School officials say they are also partnering with various groups like the Port Authority, the City of Pittsburgh and ABC Transit.

“When we were still coming up short seats for students, we knew we had to make district-wide start time changes. These start time changes are linked to the tentative agreement with the PFT [Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers], and once we learned the process for approval of these changes would not be completed until at least Aug. 25, we immediately notified the stakeholders to change the first day of school,” PPS Assistant Director of Construction and Planning Mike McNamara said.

School officials went on to say the school bus shortage was already in place well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

