PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The leader of the Pittsburgh Public Schools system plans to address some major concerns that parents have about the upcoming school year today.

That includes the delay to the start of school, and the busing situation, affecting many Pittsburgh parents.

Parents are outraged by these recent decisions, saying district leaders had months to plan for this upcoming school year, yet they’re still unprepared to get students back in school, both on time and by bus.

The district pushed back the first day of school to September 8, due to a bus driver shortage and worries about wearing masks in buildings with no air conditioning.

Hamlet, along with district staff, will address these issues at a virtual meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Parents like LaTavia Steele hope this meeting will bring some clarity to their concerns.

Steele says she received a district letter stating her children will no longer receive a ride to school like they did before.

The district modified its transportation policy by increasing walk zones, to eliminate the need for 22 buses.

“I’m a mother. A mother of six kids at two different schools. I work two jobs, I can’t get them to and from school every day,” Steele said.

Steele’s kids are’t the only ones left with no ride.

Nearly 800 students now have to figure out how they’re getting to school.

The new policy states that students in grades K-8 are eligible for transportation if they live more than 2 miles from school.

All of this will be discussed at the virtual meeting at 10:30 a.m.

The meeting will be streamed live from the district’s website and Facebook page.

To learn more and to find the live stream on the district’s website, click here.