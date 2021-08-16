BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE
Police Investigating After 16-Year-Old Shot In Mt. Washington
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot near a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.
Getting Behind The Wheel To Learn What Goes Into Driving A School Bus
Right now, there is a critical need for bus drivers in school districts across Western Pennsylvania as bus companies scramble to cover the needed routes -- but what goes into becoming a driver?
Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Week
I hope you enjoyed a mainly dry weekend with rain chances spiking again today.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler, Cloudy Sunday
Yesterday was beautiful and today will be similar except more clouds and a little cooler.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Stream The Wyndham Championship
Watch the Wyndham Championship live from Sedgefield Country Club
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
'Ms. Pat Is A Character On So Many Levels': Theodore Barnes On BET+'s 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Ms. Pat is a comedian with an amazing story. Theodore Barnes shares what it was like to work with the great comedian on her new BET+ series.
Nate Burleson To Join CBS This Morning As Co-Host In Addition To NFL Today Duties
The NFL Today analyst is adding a new co-hosting duty to his plate, joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the desk.
Brec Bassinger On Becoming A Super Hero And Season 2 Of 'DC's Stargirl': 'Truly Honored'
'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger discusses her excitement for season 2 coming to The CW.
PTL Links: Aug. 16, 2021
August 16, 2021 at 9:23 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Jacian Blaze
Opening Act: Vote for Jacian Blaze
The Magic For Less
The Good Manners Group
Clueless Bushcraft
Autism Opportunities Network
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram