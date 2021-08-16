By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former West Penn Hospital employee who admitted to videotaping employees and patients in a bathroom was sentenced to jail.READ MORE: Lawsuit Accuses Former West Penn Hospital Employee Of Secretly Filming Coworkers And Patients
A judge sentenced Guy Caley to 11 to 22 months in jail followed by 10 years probation. He pleaded guilty in May to 89 counts in connection with videotaping people in a bathroom at West Penn Hospital.READ MORE: Former West Penn Hospital Employee Pleads Guilty To Video Taping Employees And Patients
According to police, a camera was found taped to the bottom of a chair in an employee bathroom in 2019.
Police say they found videos of multiple victims on the camera, as well as footage of Caley taping the camera to the chair inside the bathroom where it was found.MORE NEWS: More Women Accusing Former West Penn Hospital Employee Of Secretly Recording Them In Bathroom And Exam Room
West Penn Hospital faces a class action lawsuit over the secret recordings.