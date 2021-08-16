By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam has ordered COVID-19 vaccine providers to coordinate with schools to host vaccine clinics.
Beam says the initiative is meant to help K-12 schools and colleges maintain in-person learning and other extracurriculars.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see predominately unvaccinated Pennsylvanians infected with multiple variants of COVID-19, including the highly contagious Delta variant. This reinforces the need for accessible COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible individuals in K-12 schools so that our students, teachers and staff can stay safe,” says Beam.
The Wolf administration also announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the state to mitigate the virus' spread. The administration says the program uses pooled classroom testing, where anterior nasal swab samples from consenting people in a classroom are run as a single test.
The two initiatives will be funded by $338 million from the CDC.