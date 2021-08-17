BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Club Cafe on Pittsburgh’s South side reopens its doors on September 7, you’ll need a ticket to get in — but you’ll also need to show that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The South Side venue says that everyone will be asked to either provide proof of vaccination, with the last dose administered 14 days prior to arrival at the venue.

A negative COVID-19 test result that was administered within the last 72 hours will also be accepted.

The venue says that a copy or a photo of a vaccination card will be accepted.

Club Cafe says it is a fully vaccinated workplace and encourages all Pittsburgh business to adopt similar policies.