By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a person who they say was seen leaving a bar in Homestead after a stabbing.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Groups Preparing For 2 Dozen Families Of Afghan Refugees
Allegheny County Police say Homestead officers responded to 911 calls for a stabbing at the EON Bar and Grill on 8th Avenue last month.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Incoming Tropical Storm Fred Remnants Prompt Flash Flood Watch
Police say first responders found a 33-year-old man with puncture wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital.
As part of the investigation, police say security video footage shows a person leaving a bar immediately after the stabbing.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting Vaccination Clinic Before Preseason Game Against Detroit Lions
They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the stabbing to call 1-833-255-8477.