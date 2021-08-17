BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, and police say the person they're trying to identify was seen leaving the bar right after the alleged stabbing.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a person who they say was seen leaving a bar in Homestead after a stabbing.

Allegheny County Police say Homestead officers responded to 911 calls for a stabbing at the EON Bar and Grill on 8th Avenue last month.

(Photo: Allegheny County Police)

Police say first responders found a 33-year-old man with puncture wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital.

As part of the investigation, police say security video footage shows a person leaving a bar immediately after the stabbing.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the stabbing to call 1-833-255-8477.