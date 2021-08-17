LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greater Latrobe School student and his parents have sued their school district, two former wrestling coaches and two students.
They claim their son was assaulted during wrestling practice. According to the Trib, it’s the second lawsuit following allegations of hazing on the team.
The two coaches named in the lawsuit were fired and criminally charged last year in a separate case.
Last week, a judge found former coach Cary Lydic not guilty of endangering students. A judge ordered assistant coach David Galando to serve two years of probation last October.