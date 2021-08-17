By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attention roller coaster lovers! You have the chance to own a piece of Kennywood’s iconic Phantom’s Revenge coaster.
Kennywood is auctioning off one of the coaster’s lead cars for a good cause.
Bidding opened today.
Park officials say all proceeds from the auction will go to Give Kids The World, which is a resort that provides free stays and service to families with children who are battling life-threatening illneses.
If you would like to submit a bid, click here.
The auction ends Monday.