BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Give Kids The World Village, Kennywood, Local TV, Phantom's Revenge, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attention roller coaster lovers! You have the chance to own a piece of Kennywood’s iconic Phantom’s Revenge coaster.

Kennywood is auctioning off one of the coaster’s lead cars for a good cause.

Bidding opened today.

Park officials say all proceeds from the auction will go to Give Kids The World, which is a resort that provides free stays and service to families with children who are battling life-threatening illneses.

If you would like to submit a bid, click here.

The auction ends Monday.