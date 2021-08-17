LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight victory.
Billy McKinney’s solo shot — his first as a Dodger — tied the game in the seventh. The Dodgers’ winning streak over the Pirates reached 14 games and they’ve won 11 in a row against them at home.
They are 21-2 against Pittsburgh since 2017.
Blake Treinen got the win in relief. He struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.
Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 24th save, but not without some suspense.
