By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jewish Family and Community Services is working with several local groups to prepare for Afghan refugees.

“We know that it’s incredibly difficult for these individuals to change their lives and move to a new country, abandon their homes, jobs and communities. So our goal is to help them to successfully navigate this difficult process and help them get settled here in Pittsburgh as easy as possible,” said JFCS Refugee and Immigrant Services Director Ivonne Smith-Tapia.

They’re expecting about two dozen families.

Many Afghans who helped U.S. troops and diplomats fear they will be targeted by the Taliban after the government of Afghanistan collapsed. But the U.S. says it will keep its promise to keep those people safe.

President Joe Biden directed the secretary of state to use up to $500 million from the emergency refugee and migration assistance fund.

U.S. officials say they’re making space for around 22,000 people who applied for an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa or SIV. National security officials say there are as many as 60,000 Afghans who could qualify for the special immigrant visa and that number doesn’t include their families.