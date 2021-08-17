BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Chase Claypool, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was helped off the field during Tuesday’s practice.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh reports Claypool went to the ground before being helped off by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted that it “looks lower body,” and the second-year player did not put any weight on the apparent injury.

After practice, head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool is being evaluated.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Claypool “did not suffer a significant injury in practice today, sources say. Major sigh of relief for Pittsburgh. We’ll see what the resulting diagnosis is but definite relief after how it looked.”

