BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Vaccinations will be offered to ticketholders at two separate locations.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Heinz Field, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for fans before Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Groups Preparing For 2 Dozen Families Of Afghan Refugees

The team is partnering with Giant Eagle to offer vaccinations to ticketholders at two separate locations.

The Steelers say when they partnered with Giant Eagle for a vaccine clinic that ran through much of May, over 55,000 people were vaccinated.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Incoming Tropical Storm Fred Remnants Prompt Flash Flood Watch

You can learn more here.