By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for fans before Saturday night's game against the Detroit Lions.
The team is partnering with Giant Eagle to offer vaccinations to ticketholders at two separate locations.
.@steelers, @GiantEagle and Heinz Field are partnering to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to game attendees prior to Saturday night's preseason game versus the Detroit Lions.
— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 17, 2021
The Steelers say when they partnered with Giant Eagle for a vaccine clinic that ran through much of May, over 55,000 people were vaccinated.
