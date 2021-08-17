BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
According to police, officers were called out just after 5:00 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert was issued in the 1300 block of Malden Street.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Briana Smith)

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found evidence that a possible crime had occurred.

Officers made entry into a home and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.