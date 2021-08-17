By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
According to police, officers were called out just after 5:00 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert was issued in the 1300 block of Malden Street.
Police say officers arrived at the scene and found evidence that a possible crime had occurred.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police found a man shot to death in this yellow duplex on Malden Street.
The street is currently blocked off and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner just arrived on scene.
Stay with @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/Jdda8gZNyH
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) August 17, 2021
Officers made entry into a home and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.