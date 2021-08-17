INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a driver after they say he stole an officer’s cruiser and crashed it.

It’s an active crime scene in Independence Township after police say a suspect stole an Ambridge Police SUV and crashed it in an embankment before running into the woods.

Police looking for a black man with dreadlocks here in the woods in Independence Twp Beaver Co. They say he stole an Ambridge Police SUV & crashed it in an embankment. A perimeter is set up, dogs & drones and a helicopter are helping @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SqohUwru8v — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 17, 2021

It all started after Aliquippa and Ambridge police were pursuing the suspect in a car along Route 151 in South Heights Borough, Beaver County. In the pursuit, he crashed a car then took off running.

He then looped back and stole an unoccupied Ambridge Police SUV. He drove 10 miles on Route 151 onto Stone Quarry Road where he crashed the cruiser and took off in the woods

KDKA is told he didn’t take any weapons from the police SUV.

This is the suspect-Shawnquez Redd of Aliquippa—who police say stole an Ambridge Police SUV and crashed the SUV in the woods in Independence Twp Beaver Co. KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Vjl6YJYKoY — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 17, 2021

Police are using dogs and the state police helicopter to search for the suspect.

