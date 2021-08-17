PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Coronavirus concerns mount across the country and states are reporting record-shattering surges in cases, the Biden administration is looking to give the fight against COVID-19 a new shot in the arm.

The Biden administration is expected to announce that everyone should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated.

Top health officials expect the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

Then, the plan would be to administer third shots beginning in mid-to-late September.

Health care workers, nursing home residents, and older people could be among the first to receive the booster, since they got their vaccine first.

Health experts are still gathering data surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but believe those who received that shot will need a booster as well.

Pfizer says that data shows a third dose produces a significantly higher antibody response compared to the two doses, so it will strongly boost protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Just last week, the FDA and CDC recommended a booster shot for certain individuals who are immuno-compromised, at least 28 days after their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine.

UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, and Giant Eagle are among local providers offering that third shot.