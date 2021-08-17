GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County.

According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis.

Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated, meaning only 47 percent of Westmoreland County residents are protected.

“We do have to put our heads down and get through it. I do believe we need to wear masks. I do believe people who haven’t been vaccinated need to be vaccinated,” Dr. Fox said.

Dr. Fox also said it is not too late to stop the spread, but individuals need to do what’s been recommended. Some are heading the call.

“We’re seeing a very small uptick on people requesting first shots,” said Dr. Fox.

Dr. Fox added that the hospital ICU capacity is adequate, and there is more than enough vaccine to take care of everyone.