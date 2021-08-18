BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The push to get people vaccinated continues and Allegheny Health Network is planning to host multiple walk-in clinics this week.

Two of those clinics will be hosted on Wednesday – one in Bedford Dwellings in Pittsburgh and the other in New Kensington.

A third is scheduled for Saturday in the Hill District. That clinic will take place at the Thema Lovette Y on Center Avenue.

All the clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You can get more information on the COVID-19 vaccinations as well as more details on the clinics on the Allegheny Health Network website at this link.