PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local veterans have been watching closely as the evacuations continue out of Afghanistan as America ends its involvement in its longest war.
Chris Meyers of Monroeville was deployed with the U.S. Army in 2009 and served for nearly a year before he was injured by an IED.READ MORE: Zelienople Borough Police Searching For Suspects In Vandalism Of Zelienople Community Park
He had to undergo extensive physical therapy and occupational therapy as a result.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police Mounted Patrol Surprises Young Girl Battling Cancer
Meyers said it’s difficult to sit stateside and watch the Taliban gain control of the Afghan government but while he’s frustrated by how the U.S. handled the situation, he still feels it’s the best option.
“I mean, I think pulling out was probably the right decision,” Meyers said. “I think that people want to argue it was done poorly, that’s probably fair. There’s several different ways they could’ve went about doing it, but I think as far as getting out of there, that’s the right decision and I don’t think there’s ever a good time get out.”MORE NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Urges Kids To Wear Masks In School
More veterans are sharing their stories on Your Day Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning starting at 4:30 a.m.