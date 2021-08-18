PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is going Greek with Orzo Salad! It’s another recipe that helped launch her catering service 42 years ago.
Greek Orzo Salad
Ingredients:
— 1 pound dry orzo
— ½ cup olive oil
— 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice or more to taste
— 2 garlic cloves – minced
— Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
— 2 pints grape tomatoes, halved
— 1 – 12 ounce bag frozen artichoke hearts – defrosted and drained
— ¾ cup Pitted Kalamata olives
— 1 – 12 ounce container crumbled feta cheese
— 4 tablespoons minced fresh mint
— 4 tablespoons minced fresh dill
— Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the orzo and cook until the pasta is al dente, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain and rinse with cool water; then drain again. Lightly coat the orzo with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil to prevent the orzo from sticking while you continue with the recipe.
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the lemon juice, olive oil and minced garlic. Shake well and season with salt and pepper to taste – add more lemon juice if needed for taste.
In a large bowl, combine the orzo, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, feta, mint, and dill; toss well. Dress the salad with the lemon/ olive oil mixture to taste. Taste, and add more salt and black pepper, if necessary. Serve at room temperature.
Serves: 8 as a side dish salad