BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes, Rania’s Catering

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is going Greek with Orzo Salad! It’s another recipe that helped launch her catering service 42 years ago.

Greek Orzo Salad

Ingredients:

— 1 pound dry orzo

— ½ cup olive oil
— 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice or more to taste
— 2 garlic cloves – minced
— Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

— 2 pints grape tomatoes, halved
— 1 – 12 ounce bag frozen artichoke hearts – defrosted and drained
— ¾ cup Pitted Kalamata olives
— 1 – 12 ounce container crumbled feta cheese
— 4 tablespoons minced fresh mint
— 4 tablespoons minced fresh dill
— Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the orzo and cook until the pasta is al dente, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain and rinse with cool water; then drain again. Lightly coat the orzo with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil to prevent the orzo from sticking while you continue with the recipe.

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the lemon juice, olive oil and minced garlic. Shake well and season with salt and pepper to taste – add more lemon juice if needed for taste.

In a large bowl, combine the orzo, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, feta, mint, and dill; toss well. Dress the salad with the lemon/ olive oil mixture to taste. Taste, and add more salt and black pepper, if necessary. Serve at room temperature.

Serves: 8 as a side dish salad