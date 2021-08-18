By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – An appeals court has gone against a federal judge's order on a potential gun range in Washington County.
The appeals court ruled the federal judge should have thrown out a legal challenge to Robinson Township’s zoning rules.
Those rules restrict operations at a gun range in the county to nonprofit entities.
This ruling impacts plans one man has to bring back the Greater Pittsburgh Gun Club.
He claims the township's zoning designation keeps his customers from using their guns.
Now, the district judge is taking another look at the case.