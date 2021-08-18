By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Beaver County DA says the woman who was on the scene of a deadly shooting over the weekend is being treated as a victim and not a defendant.
Hopewell Township Police were called to a domestic disturbance along Broadhead Road Sunday morning. The DA says 33-year-old Logan Ayres was found shot in the torso. He was taken by ambulance but died before being treated.READ MORE: 2 Injured In West Mifflin Shooting On A Drive
The Beaver County Coroner ruled the cause of his death as a homicide, but the DA says no charges have been filed as of Wednesday. Instead the DA says the woman who was at the scene is being considered a victim and won't be identified unless charges are filed.
Hopewell Township Police and the Beaver County Detective Bureau are investigating.