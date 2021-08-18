BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The DA says no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.
Filed Under:Beaver County, Hopewell Township, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Beaver County DA says the woman who was on the scene of a deadly shooting over the weekend is being treated as a victim and not a defendant.

Hopewell Township Police were called to a domestic disturbance along Broadhead Road Sunday morning. The DA says 33-year-old Logan Ayres was found shot in the torso. He was taken by ambulance but died before being treated.

The Beaver County Coroner ruled the cause of his death as a homicide, but the DA says no charges have been filed as of Wednesday. Instead the DA says the woman who was at the scene is being considered a victim and won’t be identified unless charges are filed.

Hopewell Township Police and the Beaver County Detective Bureau are investigating.