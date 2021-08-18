PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who fell over a hillside during a foot chase with police in Brighton Heights on Aug. 5 has died.
The Allegheny County Coroner's Office said 27-year-old Devon Flanigan died Wednesday at the hospital.
On Aug. 5, Pittsburgh Police officers patrolling the Brighton Heights area around 7:30 p.m. located a wanted suspect on the 3100 block of Brighton Road. The man fled from Zone 1 officers on foot.
Officials say the man went up a set of steps, went through bushes and fell down to 3200 block of Brighton Road.
The road was temporarily closed in both directions between Minott Street and Woods Run as police processed the scene.
#UPDATE Public safety: officers were in a foot pursuit and the male suspect went up a set of steps, went through bushes and slipped and fell down to Brighton Road. He was transported in critical condition. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gAt8vEdrAs
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 6, 2021
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died 13 days later. Police have not said why the man was wanted.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.
The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.