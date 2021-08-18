By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A new state law is changing how long milk can stay on store shelves.
Milk processors are now able to apply for approval from the Department of Agriculture to label their milk as still good beyond the 17th day. Up until now, Pennsylvania required milk to be labeled for sale within 17 days of when it was pasteurized.
Local leaders say the change will benefit our economy, allowing Pennsylvania's milk to compete with milk from surrounding areas.
Processors still have to pass multiple testing requirements before they receive approval.